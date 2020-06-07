WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors recently opened and awarded bids for road maintenance and repair materials.
Secretary and Supervisor Diana Rorabaugh reported three companies provided proposals.
Woodland Supply Co., submitted the low offers for approximately 500 tons of 2A limestone at $15.10 per ton; 100 tons of 2RC at $13.59 per ton; 200 tons of2B limestone at $18.19 per ton; 1,000 tons of anti-skid at $21 per ton; 150 tons of No. 3 limestone at $18.04 per ton; 100 tons of No. 4 limestone at $18.04 per ton and 223 tons of AASHTO No. 8 at $20.71 per ton.
Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co. was the low bidder for 200 tons of riprap No. 6 limestone at $26 per ton.
The supervisors’ next meeting is Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.