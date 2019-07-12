BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council reported at Wednesday’s meeting, they have had no contact from the Church of God Campmeeting Grounds directors concerning the aftermath of a water leak.
At its June meeting, council authorized splitting a bill associated with a large water leak in April at the Church of God Campmeeting grounds with both parties assuming half the costs associated with labor, chemicals and replacement materials.
On April 27, a valve connected to the camp’s water distribution line broke when a work party at the camp began making preparations for the season by turning on the water valve. Council reported the valve cracked allowing water to spill out. The borough lost about 40,000 gallons of water and ran out of water by the early morning hours of the following day.
At the May council meeting, Secretary Suzanne Koziel reported the borough was not notified by camp personnel about the leak until Tuesday, April 30, when a representative left a voicemail at the borough’s office reporting the leak at the campground.
The complete loss of water caused a pump at the treatment plant to malfunction and a “boil water” notice had to be issued for borough customers, council said at its May meeting.
Two camp representatives attended council’s May meeting to discuss what could be done about rectifying the situation and to move forward. The men said they believed the leak was caused by a valve that had cracked during the winter’s freezing temperatures and then broke when the water came coursing through the line.
At council’s June meeting, Koziel reported she calculated the cost associated with the water loss at nearly $500. She said the breakdown is the cost for wages for two employees, $241; 40,000 gallons of water is $120; chemicals to treat the water, $50; and a new valve to replace the broken one, $88.31.
Council approved submitting a bill to the camp for $190 –half the cost of labor, chemicals and replacement materials. Members also said they believed council representatives should speak with camp officials about how to best insulate the valve to prevent any future freezing episodes and that the camp’s representatives should not be turning the water valve on and off.
Councilwoman Shannon Watson who chaired the meeting in the absence of President Ed Somerville and Vice President Ray Fleming, said, “If the camp ground representatives don’t contact the borough, I believe the borough should send them a bill. If they disagree, they can bring the bill to a council meeting and discuss it.”