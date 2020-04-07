BURNSIDE — A fire that engulfed a Burnside home Monday and sent one of the home’s owners to the hospital was determined to be an accident.
State Police Fire Marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti conducted an investigation of the fire’s origin and cause of the blaze that destroyed the two-story wood-frame home at 105 Pine St.
The report said the fire was unintended and was caused when the home’s owner, Debra Welch, 65, was smoking in bed while using home health oxygen. Welch was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for medical treatment.
The home’s other owner, Daniel Meadows, 55, was not home at the time of the fire.
Damage to the home was estimated at $250,000. The Burnside United Methodist church was damaged from exposure to the blaze. Damage to the church was estimated at $50,000.
Fire companies from Clearfield, Cambria and Indiana counties were on scene approximately two hours battling the blaze. U.S. Route 219, between Byers Road and Second Avenue was closed for several hours.