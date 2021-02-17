BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council discussed emergency-related topics at its recent meeting, including a complaint against Sentry Vol. Fire Co. of Burnside.
Borough Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Sunderland, who is also the chief for Westover Area Vol. Fire Co., told council about an incident at a recent call for emergency services by a borough resident. Jefferson County EMS was dispatched initially, but because the estimated arrival time was approximately 45 minutes, Jefferson requested the dispatch center send Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co.’s Quick Response Unit to the scene.
When the QRS unit arrived, Sentry Fire Co. members were on scene and asked the unit to park a block away and walk their gear in. Sunderland said the action by the fire company was very unprofessional. Two firemen who were in attendance at the meeting did not dispute the information, according to Secretary Suzanne Koziel said.
Vice President Ed Somerville said when a call is made in the borough, Sentry Fire Co. should do its best to be professional and get along with other companies and services dispatched. He also stated care for borough residents is ultimately everyone’s responsibility and there should not be conflicts at the scene and in front of those needing assistance. This behavior is unacceptable, Somerville said.
Sunderland also spoke about changing the emergency medical service provider for the borough. Sunderland said currently Jefferson County EMS of Punxsutawney is listed to receive the initial call, creating a long response time for residents.
He suggested changing the provider to a closer service. Council approved using Veteran’s Memorial Ambulance Service as the initial responder to the borough and authorized Koziel to prepare a letter to be sent to the Clearfield County Emergency Dispatch Center.
In other business, resident John Kolenko spoke to council about a property maintenance complaint he received and that is currently in continuance at the district magisterial court. He asked council to consider dropping the charges. Kolenko told council he has a business and the complaint is impacting his livelihood. Kolenko noted he had spoken with council President Ray Fleming about the borough giving him some additional time to address cleaning up the property.
Fleming was absent from the meeting and Somerville asked Kolenko to return to the March meeting to further discuss the matter, Koziel said.
Koziel reported council appointed Donnie Bouch to a vacant seat. He was given the oath of office.
Council approved naming the baseball field behind the community center the Bentley Matthew Wetzel Memorial Ballfield. A plaque will be created and placed at the entrance.
Council also authorized scheduling a Mel’s Car Show for Oct. 3. Details will be announced as they are finalized.