BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council adopted the borough’s 2021 tentative budget of nearly $262,000, with no tax increase.
Secretary Suzanne Koziel said the spending plan represents the borough’s four accounts, the general, road, water and sewer funds.
The general fund projects income of $42,231 and expenses of $42,132.
The road fund’s estimated revenue totals $17,550 in state liquid fuels funds awarded to the borough. Operating costs total $22,300. The budget will be balanced with funds carried over from 2020.
The sewer fund’s estimated income and expenses for next year totals $153,200.
The water fund’s revenue totals $49,016 from customer’s payments and interest. Expenses are $36,483.
Council also approved hiring Roger Hollen as a part-time, as-needed employee and canceled the community Christmas party because of the new COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. Treats will be distributed to children and residents age 70 and older.
Council also approved sending a thank-you note for recently plowing Benzie Road to U.S. Route 219.