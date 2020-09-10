BURNSIDE — Burnside Borough Council on Wednesday voted to advertise the borough’s historic train station for sale.
Council Vice President Ed Somerville said he received a recent inquiry about the station from a man living outside of the area. He said the man was not interested in removing the structure from the borough, just preserving it.
“I told him when I spoke with him, we don’t want it torn down or dismantled, we just want it repaired. He came and we walked through it. He told me he tried to purchase a train station in Dayton, but it was too expensive,” Somerville said. “I told him the borough could not sell it outright, we would have to advertise it for bid.”
The borough currently utilizes the station that was formerly part of the New York Central rail system for storage. It was built in the early 1900s and signed over to the borough’s ownership in the 1950s. Several councils have attempted to have the structure placed on the historic register and secure grant funds to restore the station — but they were unsuccessful.
Councilwoman Shannon Watson said she didn’t want to see the station become more in a state of disrepair than it currently is, but noted the borough does not have funds available to rehabilitate it.
“It would take too much money to fix it. We just don’t have the means,” she said.
Somerville agreed. “I would like to see it saved. I don’t want to see it fall apart,” he said.
Council approved advertising the structure for bids to be opened at council’s Oct. 14 meeting. The notice’s specifications will include several stipulations that the building cannot be torn down and removed from the borough. The structure also must be renovated.
Somerville said the items stored inside the station and the stone and gravel kept on the just under one acre of property that the building sits on will be moved to one of the other properties owned by the borough.