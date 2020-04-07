BURNSIDE — A Burnside residence is a total loss following a Monday morning fire.
Burnside Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Dave Hughes reported the call for the two-alarm fire came in at approximately 9:30 a.m. He said the home’s location is one block from the fire hall.
“We saw a lot of smoke and flames when we arrived on scene. The home was well involved,” Hughes said.
He said the home’s owner, Debra Parks, was at home but was able to escape before firefighters arrived on scene. She was taken to a local hospital by Citizen’s Ambulance Service after suffering from smoke inhalation, Hughes said. He said he did not have any additional details regarding which hospital she was taken to or her condition.
Parks’ husband was at work when the flames broke out, Hughes said.
Three dogs living in the home were believed to have perished in the fire, but Hughes said firefighters did not find any evidence of them being in the home.
The blaze caused heat and water damage to the nearby Burnside United Methodist Church, Hughes noted.
The state police fire marshal was called to investigate, Hughes said. He said he did not have any information on the cause of the blaze or an estimate of damages, noting that information would be provided following the fire marshal’s investigation.
In addition to Burnside, fire companies from Mahaffey, Cherry Tree, Glen Campbell, Hastings, Northern Cambria, Big Run, Patton and Rossiter helped fight the blaze. Citizens Ambulance Service was also stationed at the scene. No injuries were reported, Hughes said.
U.S. Route 219 was closed while firefighters were on scene. It has since reopened to traffic.