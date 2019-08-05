The Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America, of DuBois had an unusually high number of graduating Eagle Scouts, approximately 40, in 2019, according to Scout Executive and CEO Gregg Bennett and Administrative Assistant Danielle Knarr.
Eleven Eagle Scouts graduated from DuBois Area High School alone.
The Bucktail Council encompasses five counties, including Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, Cameron and the western portion of Centre County.
“Many of them may have been Eagle Scouts for a while, but they’re just now graduating,” Knarr said. “But they could have earned their Eagle any time from the age of 14, 15, 16, etc. And a lot of them have been involved with Scouting since they were in the first grade.”
Bennett said Bucktail Council has experienced membership growth over eight of the last nine years.
“The fact that the program that they’re receiving from their respective Scout troops and supplemental programming done at Bucktail Council I think has enhanced their opportunities to become an Eagle,” said Bennett.
The fact that a boy is an Eagle Scout has always carried with it a special significance, said Bennett and Knarr.
The award is a performance-based achievement whose standards have been maintained over the years. Not every boy who joins a Boy Scout troop earns the Eagle Scout rank, but more than 2.25 million Boy Scouts have earned the rank since 1912.
Nevertheless, the goals of Scouting — the mission of the BSA, citizenship training, character development, and personal fitness — remain important for all Scouts, whether or not they attain the Eagle Scout rank, said Bennett.
ProgressionTo earn the Eagle Scout rank, the highest advancement rank in Scouting, a Boy Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service, and outdoor skills, said Bennett.
Although many options are available to demonstrate proficiency in these areas, a number of specific skills are required to advance through the ranks — Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and Eagle. To advance, a Boy Scout must meet specific requirements ranging from tenure in a unit and leadership positions to the earning of merit badges.
Merit BadgesMerit badges signify the mastery of certain Scoutcraft skills, as well as helping boys increase their skill in an area of personal interest. Of the 136 merit badges available, 21 must be earned to qualify for Eagle Scout.
Of this group, 13 badges are required, including First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Communication, Cooking, Personal Fitness, Personal Management, Camping, and Family Life. In addition, a Scout has a choice between Emergency Preparedness and Lifesaving, Cycling, Hiking, and Swimming, and Environmental Science and Sustainability.
ServiceWhile a Life Scout, a Scout plans, develops, and gives leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, school, or the community. In addition to providing service and fulfilling the part of the Scout Oath, “to help other people at all times,” one of the primary purposes of the Eagle Scout service project is to demonstrate or hone, or to learn and develop, leadership skills. Related to this are important lessons in project management and taking responsibility for a significant accomplishment.
Merit Beyond the BadgeOne hundred years after Arthur Eldred of New York earned the first Eagle Scout Award, researchers with Baylor University’s Institute for Studies of Religion (ISR) and Program on Prosocial Behavior released findings from a nationwide, scientific survey that demonstrates the significant, positive impact Eagle Scouts have on society — from holding leadership positions in their workplaces and neighborhoods to voting and volunteering, and from protecting the environment to being prepared for emergencies.
Some famous Eagle Scouts include: Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon; Stephen G. Breyer, associate justice, United States Supreme Court; Steve Fossett, world record holder, first person to circumnavigate Earth solo in a hot air balloon; Bill Gates, Sr., CEO of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, father of Microsoft founder Bill Gates; James A. Lovell, Jr., retired U.S. Navy officer, former astronaut; The Honorable Richard G. Lugar, United States senator, Indiana; J. Willard Marriott Jr., chairman and CEO, Marriott International; and Mike Rowe, host of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel.