SYKESVILLE — On Saturday, March 7, Curwensville Lions Club Member and Lions Club District 14-J Zone Chairman Scott Brubaker attended the quarterly Lions Club International District 14-J Council Meeting in Sykesville.
Brubaker reported on the service activities of the Lions Clubs he represents which includes Clearfield, Coalport, Curwensville, Grampian, and Houtzdale clubs. Lions Clubs serve their local communities in many ways including helping to pay for eye exams, glasses, and hearing aides for those in need. Local clubs also have awarded scholarships to high school graduates, contributed funds to local charities such as food banks, scout troops, camps for the blind and others.
Those interested in joining a local Lions Club can find contacts and meeting dates and times by logging into the Lions International website, www.lionsclubs.org, and click on “Find a Local Club”.