MAHAFFEY — The Broken Arrow Cafe is ready to serve the Mahaffey community.
Located at 113 E. Main St., Mahaffey, the restaurant is tentatively set to open Wednesday, March 11.
Owners Laura and Butch Bogus of Carrolltown said the cafe will offer homestyle cooking and daily specials for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“We will also have specialty pizzas such as margherita, Buffalo chicken, white and build your own pizzas available to dine in or carry out. There will also be specialty burgers with our own homemade sauces,” Laura Bogus said.
Steak, chicken, chili, a daily soup and homemade desserts, such as pie, cake and cinnamon rolls, will round out the menu. A children’s menu is also available.
“We want to cater to local residents. We don’t want them to have to drive 45 minutes to get a good meal,” Laura Bogus said. Butch Bogus said, “We want it to be a place where people can bring their families.”
She said many of the recipes that will be featured at the restaurant have been handed down through their families. The couple is also enjoying the support of family and friends, several of whom own restaurants, in their endeavor. Butch Bogus also expressed his thanks to the building’s owner.
“We would like to thank Lynwood Keister for giving us this opportunity,” he said.
The cafe features an outdoors style decor. It has a back room that can be reserved for small parties of 15-20 people.
The restaurant is closed Mondays. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Broken Arrow Cafe can be reached at 277-7007. A Facebook page and other types of social media are in the works.