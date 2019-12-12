The Grampian Lions Club held its ninth annual Children’s Christmas Festival Saturday Dec. 7 at the Grampian CenClear Child Services Center, the former Grampian Elementary School.
The Grampian Lions Club has enjoyed the support and efforts of its entire service area. The children and their families enjoyed an afternoon visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus each child received a treat. Children played reindeer games, listened to Christmas stories, made holiday crafts, created reindeer food, and Grinch pills and dined at the Elf Land Cafe. The children also were visited by Frosty the Snowman, took part in a free toy raffle, and received a free book compliments of the Grampian Lions Club. Children where able to choose a Ty Beanie from the Ty Beanie Pet Store, compliments of Julie Farwell.
We would like to thank these individuals for supporting our project, Elaine Elensky, Mary Derrick, Sue Johnson, Doris Clapsaddle, Cindy Conner, Lois Wriglesworth and Ben and Melissa Clark. Also thanks to Emma Gill, Kendra Turner and Zach Peters, also known as “Frosty.” Also the following local churches: Tri County Church, Hepburnia Methodist, Saint Paul Methodist, Friends Meeting, and St. Bonaventure for supplying cookies for the cafe. Thanks also to the following local businesses who contributed to the financial support of this event: the Clary Gun Club, Dimmick’s Auto Repair, Grampian Hardware, Goodman’s Foodliner, Curwensville Ace Hardware and Grampian One Stop. We would also like to thank the Walmart Distribution Center for their donation of many wonderful toys. Also kudos to Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. for suppling tables and chairs.
We thank the CenClear Child Services for the use of the building and the club members and their spouses for the preparation and commitment to the community. Without the help of so many willing volunteers this free children’s event would be impossible to present. This is a community coming together to show love and happiness to children during the Christmas season.
The response of the children and their families was overwhelming and made possible by many volunteers. We were able to serve approximately 196 children from the Grampian and surrounding area at a wonderful afternoon of Christmas joy. Thank you again and Merry Christmas.
Jim Bennett and the Grampian Lions Club