The Grampian Lions Club held its 10th annual children’s Christmas festival Saturday Dec.12 at the Grampian CenClear Child Services Center. The event was held as an outdoor walk-through activity while abiding by the Center for Disease Control and Lions Club CCOVID-19 guidelines.
Children received items from nine different Christmas themed stations to take home with them and enjoy.
We would like to thank individuals for supporting the project: Mary Derrick, Sue Johnson, Margaret Johnston, and Cindy Conner; also thanks to Emma Gill and Lizzy McElheny, also known as Frosty, for doing a great job. Also the following local churches, Tri-County Church, St. Paul United Methodist, Friends Meeting, and St. Bonaventure and club members for supplying cookies for the cafe.
Thanks also to the following local businesses and individuals who contributed to the support of this event: Centroid CNC – Curwensville , the Clary Gun Club, Grampian Hardware, Curwensville Ace Hardware, Grampian One Stop and Pete and Lucy Lee. We would also like to thank the Walmart Distribution Center, Dick and Ginger Wheeler and club members for their donation of many wonderful toys. Because of you each child was able to choose a new toy.
Also kudos to Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. for suppling tables. We thank CenClear Child Services for the use of the building and club members and their spouses for preparation and commitment to the community. Without the help of so many willing volunteers this free children’s event would be impossible to present. This is a community coming together to show love and happiness to children during the Christmas season.
The response of the children and their families was overwhelming and made possible by many volunteers. We were able to serve approximately 121 children from Grampian and the surrounding area and treat them to a wonderful afternoon of Christmas joy.
Thank you again and Merry Christmas,
Jim Bennett
Grampian Lions Club