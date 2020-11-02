Thank you to all who helped make our recent Halloween drive-through trunk-or-treat at the Grampian Community Park a huge success.
We appreciate the generous giving by the 10 vendors that handed out treats to the children. This made a very happy, fun and safe Halloween event for 270 children and their families.
Thank you to all the dedicated Grampian Lions Club members for their never-ending service to others.
This activity followed Center for Disease Control and Lions Clubs COVID-19 Halloween suggestions. Thanks to caring vendors and GLC members it was possible to provide a fun day for local children. Thank you.
Shirley Bennett and Sandy Verrelli, co-chairwomen
Grampian Lions Club Halloween committee