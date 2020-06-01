The Bilger’s Rocks Association would like to thank all that participated in the May 16 and May 23 Take Back the Park events at Bilger’s Rocks.
Both events were a huge success due to the generosity of area businesses, local organizations, local scout troops and many individuals that big-heartedly gave of their time and energy to help association members restore and cleanup from the recent vandalism along with preparing park to open for its first event, the flea market to be held on June 13.
The association would like to thank the following who brought equipment and their special skills to complete work throughout the park: Russell Stone, Charles Kimbell, Ed MacDonald, Joey Kolar, boy scout troops from DuBois and Clearfield, Carol Hart Eby, Jason Bush from Walmart, Calvin Dusch, Rachel Kester, theNorth Appalachian Film Collective group, Ed Shaw, Jimmy Wynn, Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel, Bob Tubbs from DuBois Lowes, and all individuals and family members who came and helped make the events a success. A special thank-you for all the donations received by check and through the Go Fund Me site, and those that purchased t-shirts from CK Printing, DuBois, all funds to be used to purchase security cameras, to be placed within the park. The association sincerely thanks all who donated money, cameras, refreshments, and volunteered with helping in any way toward the success of the huge task of taking back the park. More than 100 folks came and volunteered and we sincerely apologize if any names were omitted.
Sincerely,
Barb McCracken, Bilger’s Rocks Association officers and members