The American Cancer Society thanks teams that participated in the 2019 Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County. These people work tirelessly throughout the year to raise funds for relay: Billzy’s Let’s Make a Difference, Captain William Casher; Calvary Church of God, Captain Robin Larson; Carter’s Crazy Crew, Captain James Carter; CBT Bank, Captain Michele Fannin; Children’s Aid Society, Captain Liza Miller; Clearfield VFW Auxiliary Post 1785, Captain Michele Hale; and CNB Bank, Captain Holly Fink.
Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield, Captain Joanie Taylor; Curves of Clearfield, Captain Christine Semelsberger; Curwensville Business and Professional Women, Captain Priscilla Barrett; Electric Angels, Captain Vanessa Turner; GAMA, Captain Renee Luther; Grampian Ministerium, Captain Glenna Bloom; Hospice Hope, Captain Mary Keck; It’s Going Down, I’m Yelling Timber-land FCU, Captain Alexander Starr; Janelle’s Purple Monkeys, Captain Teresa Ardary; JG Food Warehouse, Captain Suzie Walker; Kurtz Bros. Kurtzillas, Captain Stacy Soltys; and Lyda’s Lappers, Captain Lyda Dixon.
Mountain Laurel Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Captain Halee Chase; Northwest Bank, Captain Izzy Cunkleman; Pop’s Angels, Captain Amanda Oliver; Roxy’s Riders, Captains Roxanne Sherkel and Angie Frankovich; Sean McDonald Scavenger Hunt, Captain Terry Augustine; Sour Grapes, Captain Armida Ortiz; St. Timothy and Friends, Captains Rose Bloom and Ella Mae Skebo; Team PGP, Captain Laura Handel; The Brat Pack, Captains Holly Walker and Susan Loffredi; The Cureable One, Captain April Miller; and Tom’s Auto, Captain Penny Libreatori.
Teams organize and conduct fundraisers to raise money for the cause, often continuing their efforts at relay. These funds bring the American Cancer Society one step closer to its goal of helping people stay well by helping them get well, finding cures and fighting back.
Susan Babik, Community Manage and Event Leadership