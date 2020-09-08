COALPORT — The playground equipment at Beechwood Park in Coalport got a facelift Saturday thanks to the efforts of some local youth.
Approximately 13 young adults, age 10-18, who attend church at the Glasgow Larger United Methodist Parish, Reclamation Church of Coalport, the Assembly of God in Hollentown and Patton Trinity United Methodist worked at the park Saturday, painting and replacing broken equipment.
A second work day is planned to pour a cement pad for the park’s handicapped parking spot and a 60-foot sidewalk leading from the park to the parking spot.
Pastor Dean Dietrick of the Glasgow Larger Parish reported a revival was held in mid-August at the park. He said he was speaking to John Shawley of Reclamation Church who oversees the Beechwood Backyard Club that meets at Beechwood Park about the condition of the playground equipment when the two decided to organize an effort to help give it a facelift.
“We thought this would be a great way to love our neighbor and serve the community,” Shawley said, adding, “We also wanted to get our kids outdoors and get them involved.”
Parish Youth Director Samantha Yarger said, “The church is not confined to four walls. Today we are teaching with action and helping those participating the importance of becoming involved in their community.”
She said the parish performs other community outreach projects including collecting foodstuffs to prepare what it calls a “hardship meal” donated to someone in the community who is experiencing a need such as having someone in their family who is ill, lost their job or has passed away.
Pastor Dietrich said he believes the work the youth did Saturday would help them practice abilities they can use during their lifetimes.
“This is teaching them skills and preparing them for job opportunities,” he explained, adding, “This park is the hub of the community. We have told the kids if they want change the community, the way they can do that is through kindness, action and love.”
Coalport Borough Council President Barby Trent said Saturday’s project is “wonderful. It’s great the kids came out to work at the park and help the borough and its residents by repairing the equipment and make the park look better. It’s a great group and I appreciate them coming together for an outreach like this.”