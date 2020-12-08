FLINTON — Glendale schools will remain closed to in-person student instruction through Jan. 20.
At Monday’s virtual meeting of the Glendale School Board, Superintendent Edward DiSabato — supported by school nurse Georgette Selecky — provided the board with reinforcing evidence demonstrating a return to in-person learning at this time may not be safe for students and staff.
The board was given COVID-19 statistics detailing the substantial community spread in Cambria and Clearfield County. Data was also presented for Blair County since many district parents and family members are employed in that county, DiSabato reported.
COVID-19 spread is well above the 5 percent the state Department of Health recommended school districts should adhere to when making a decision whether to return students to the classroom.
Clearfield County’s rate of substantial spread currently stands at 16.2 percent; Cambria County, 19.3 percent; and Blair County, 15.9 percent.
“These are the counties that are closest to the district. That means Glendale School District is in substantial rate and if the district is in that range where it is encouraged to stay in virtual mode,” DiSabato said, adding, “Sixty-two percent of the people tested come back positive. That’s an alarming number to deal with.”
DiSabato gave a comparison noting when the school district closed to face-to-face learning in the jr./sr. high school on Oct. 30, the rate for Cambria County was 3.9 percent and Clearfield County, 5.8 percent.
Selecky said in the past 14 days, 21 staff members have been required to quarantine, four staff members tested positive, one staff member is sick but has not been tested, two staff members are ill with positive tests and six are pending test results. Six members of the district’s 145-member staff have had to quarantine more than one time.
“What we are seeing is when one person tests positive, others are taken out,” Selecky told directors. She said in 75 percent of staff affected, they came to work because they didn’t realize they had COVID-19, believing their symptoms were attributed to allergies or a cold.
Selecky said five students are in quarantine and four students have tested positive.
DiSabato said he would like to see students return to in-person learning but believes for the present it is not safe to do so.
“Clearfield County is in its fourth week of substantial transmission rates. Based on that information, the state Departments of Health and Education recommend full remote learning until the county returns to moderate levels for two consecutive weeks,” he said.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen stated he believed the approaching holidays will bring additional virus spread.
“I don’t see things getting better over the holidays. Families will be getting together and when two weeks have passed we will see spikes from holiday gatherings,” he explained.
Following discussion, the board took a straw poll during its work session, with all participating stating they were in favor of closing schools to in-person learning through Jan. 20, or until the state Department of Health determines the district’s rate of substantial spread has returned to a moderate rate or lower for two consecutive weeks.
Winter sports and extra-curricular activities will also be curtailed until students return to in-school classes.
Each of the board members stated they would like to see student athletes be able to practice for winter sports but do not believe it is safe, even with precautions of mask wearing and social distancing.
At its following business meeting, the board unanimously approved a motion to continue virtual instruction and postpone winter athletics and extracurricular activities through Wednesday, Jan. 20 or after the school district completes two full weeks in moderate or low transmission status, as defined by the state, whichever is sooner.