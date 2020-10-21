HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board was split on its decision to move ahead with a project that would add a reserve gymnasium and upgrade components of the elementary cafeteria.
Directors on Monday accepted bids for the project with a 6-1 vote. The lowest proposals for the project came in at just over $2.7 million with approximately $495,000 for expenses associated with the project such as engineering and consulting, permits and a 10 percent contingency fee bringing the total cost to $3,230,079.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger praised previous school boards for having the foresight and fiscal management that offered the district the financial stability to be able to fund a portion of the project by making a $700,000 withdrawal from the district’s undesignated reserve fund.
He also noted his pleasure with the low interest rate the school district was able to negotiate for the up to $2 million it is borrowing from Kish Bank at a interest rate of 2.72 percent and a 102-month maturity.
“The rates are outstanding,” he told the board.
Prior to the board’s vote to proceed with the project, he discussed the project financing, noting before the COVID-19 pandemic, he thought to recommend the board adopt a 2-3 mill tax increase to help recoup some of the funds being spent from the district’s capital reserve saying there has been no property tax increase for three years. He said he has since reconsidered, but said he still thinks there should be a commitment from the district’s taxpayers to help bolster the district’s reserve fund.
“I would at least like to see the board enact a 1-mill tax increase over the next two years. I think the board needs to look at a small tax increase for each of the next two years. A 1-mill increase would take 40 or 50 years to pay back the amount that is being withdrawn from the reserve but it does allow us to put something back,” he said.
Most of the directors were in agreement the project should move forward, especially with the favorable interest rate the district has received on the financing.
“The district will never find a better time to do this,” Director Nathan Dotts said, adding he is pleased the contracts selected for the work are from area contractors which will allow some of the money paid to filter through the community.
“Everything goes up. It’s kind of expected taxes will go up. This project is being done for the betterment of the school district. I would rather see us implement some smaller tax increases than a big increase,” board President Cassandra Kitko said.
Director Kris Bacher said he was not in favor of doing the project at this time.
“I agree this is the best time to borrow funds but I have had some people ask me why we would spend $2.7 million. I just don’t feel this is the right time for our district, even though we’ve gotten great rates.”
Bacher voted no on accepting the bids received for the project.