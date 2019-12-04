CHESTNUT GROVE — Bloom Township Supervisors had disappointing news in regards to state funding the township had hoped to secure to upgrade Bilger’s Rocks Road.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors read a letter from the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority reporting the township’s application for funding from the 2019 Multimodal Transportation Fund was recently denied.
The letter from CFA Executive Director Scott Dunkleberger noted competition for the funding was strong and demands exceeded available funding. He reported requests totaling more than $405,100,000 were received for the $79,270,808 in funding the program had to distribute.
Dunkleberger noted the agency found the township’s project to be worthy and suggested it reapply next year.
In June, the supervisors approved submitting a request to the state Department Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to upgrade Bilger’s Rocks Road where popular tourist destination Bilger’s Rocks is located. Improvements there also include replacing the bridge spanning Bilger’s Run. The application also asked for funding to improve sections of Sixth Street Extension and Evergreen Road.
The project was estimated at $2.2 million. If the application had been approved, the township would have been responsible for 30 percent of the cost, estimated at $660,000.
Secretary Shelia Doane told the supervisors she would resubmit the application in 2020.