CHESTNUT GROVE — Highlights from the recent meeting of Bloom Township Supervisors include:
1. Supervisors accepted funding from the Clearfield County Conservation District.
The $12,837.48 grant from CCCD’s Dirt and Gravel Road Program will be used to upgrade the storm water collection system on Bilger’s Rocks Road. The township’s share of funding for the project $6,594.66 bringing the total value of the improvements to $19,432.14. The is to be completed by June 30.
2. The township’s board of auditors presented the 2019 audit. Randy Mitchell told the supervisors there are no findings in the general fund. The revenue for the year is $66,418 and expenditures, $42,769. There was a deficit for the year in the state road fund totaling just over $13,000. The fund had income of $65,019 and expenses of $78,029.
3. Supervisors authorized sending a letter to a resident concerning the seepage and odor coming from their septic system. If the resident fails to respond, the supervisors approved contacting the township’s sewage enforcement officer concerning the matter.
4. Roadmaster Bill Kendall reported the condition of the township roads is terrible. Kendall said all roads need the ditches cleaned and potholes filled.
5. Supervisors approved paying off the loan the township acquired for paving. Two years remain on the loan. Supervisors authorized taking $16,270 from the state road fund and the remainder from the general fund.
6. Authorization was given for advertising for bids for approximately 700 tons of 2A limestone, and 300 tons each of 1B limestone and antiskid. Proposals will be opened at the board’s April 7 meeting.