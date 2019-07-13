The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
If twins, please designate. There is no charge.
Proper first names must be submitted: Nicknames will not be published.
Progressland residents with birthdays on:
July 13, 2019
Darin Billotte
Maxwell Gard Cartwright
Roger Johnston Jr.
Wesley Lidgett
Wyatt Luzier
Roger G. Rorabaugh
Jody Templeton
Honey Vitarelli
July 14, 2019
Leila Jeanette Carns
Arika Evans
Kathy Hoyle
Jayce Kephart
Chris Kline
Clifford Lockett
Preston E. McGraw
Chloe Odrosky
Steve Odrosky
Jacob Rhymestine
Shirley Zimmerman
Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.