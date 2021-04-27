CURWENSVILLE — With the pandemic confining many people to their homes, a feathery companion has swooped in to add hours of entertainment.
“Because of people staying home or not going out as much, they’re enjoying nature more, and birds are a big part of nature,” said Jeff Gates, who is the owner of Gates Hardware.
Bird seed has always been a big seller at the store, according to Gates. To attract smaller birds, a bird enthusiast should consider investing in suet cakes.
Luring birds to backyards takes clean bird feeders packed with seed.
“Keep it full,” said Gates. “After a while they’ll make it a mainstay.”
Bird feeders and houses can be bought or made. Lisa Prave’s front porch sports a built bird feeder.
Last year was a good year for hummingbirds, said Prave, who works at Gates Hardware. The season for hummingbirds is not yet in full swing. However, the assortment of birds throughout the seasons is a perk of bird watching.
“It’s nice to watch them because of the seasons that change and the different types of birds come in,” said Prave.
Hitting the trails opens up a world of possibility for bird watchers. Gates walks early Sunday mornings and has caught the sight of eagles snatching fish from the water.
Those that don’t mind waking up early will be rewarded. Birds are most active during the morning hours, said Gates.
Birds can be watched from a backyard to local trails. If seeking a special treat, birders can go to Parker Dam State Park, which the Pennsylvania Game Commission ranked 90 out of Pennsylvania’s 100 Best Birding Locations.