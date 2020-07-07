GRAMPIAN — The monthly flea market, craft show and yard sale at Bilger’s Rocks will be held Saturday, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bilger’s Rocks is located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
Vendors will be offering many wares including lots of flea market items. Bilger’s Rocks Assciation will be selling the park’s new t-shirts and the famous coffee mugs.
The event is held outdoors. All vendors will be spaced following the governor’s guidelines for safe social distancing. New vendors are welcome. For additional information call 236-3597.