GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association will host its monthly flea market, craft show and yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors will be showcasing their wares at the park located at 1921 Bilgers Rocks Rd., Grampian.
There will be lots of flea market items to look at and purchase. Some of those items include woodworking, farm house, handmade soaps, jewelry, county fair lemonade, hair products, wood carving, hand crocheted items and more.
The association will have its new Bilger’s Rocks fundraiser t-shirts from CK Screen Printing along with its famous Bilger’s Rocks coffee mugs, shirts and hats.
The Association is proud to announce the grand opening of its concession stand under new management “Conklin’s Concessions.” The stand will feature a new menu that will delight all.
There will be giveaways every hour and free balloons for all kids. Live music will be on the open stage beginning at 5 p.m. featuring “Vinyl Stripes”.
The market and entertainment will be held outside and all vendors will be spaced apart within the governor’s guidelines to allow for safe distancing.