GRAMPIAN — Visitors can continue to utilize Bilger’s Rocks park for their recreational activities as long as they are mindful of social distancing put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Bilger’s Rocks Association President Dennis Biancuzzo said Monday the park’s other facilities have closed.
“It was requested we follow the guidelines that have been set up for the state parks in Pennsylvania and we have followed what the specification released,” he said.
The closed facilities include the park’s office and its visitors center that officially opened in September, the playground, concession stand, restrooms and camping area. Also, all public programs and events are canceled through May 2. Those events include the annual Earth Day park clean up and celebration and the first of the flea markets the park hosts several times a month during summer and fall.
“The park relies on donations from the public and the small amount it makes from events,” he said, adding, “Losing these events definitely hurts the park’s bottom line.”
Popular for its both its scenic beauty and unusual sandstone formations, the public can continue to visit the trails and rock formations.
“The public can access the park’s hiking trails and parking area for passive and dispersed recreation however all the park’s facilities will be closed and remain that way until May 2 in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Biancuzzo said. He said he has been at the park recently and people are continuing to visit. Biancuzzo said Sunday there were a number of people picnicking and enjoying the warm weather.
He said, “We encourage practicing social distancing while visitors are enjoying open spaces and ask they avoid groups and crowds. Visitors should be respectful of our natural places and use the bathroom before they leave home.”