GRAMPIAN –Bilger’s Rocks Association will host its monthly flea market, craft show and yard sale Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park is located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
Vendors will be showcasing their wares. There will be lots of flea market items for shoppers to look at and buy. A number of items will be available for those seeking unique items or a bargain. They include Sass’ homemade baked goods, Clinger’s maple syrup, Cindy’s items for furry friends, woodworking products, farm house items, handmade soaps, jewelry, Virginia’s county fair lemonade, hair products, wood carving, hand crocheted items and much more.
The association will be selling its new hooded sweatshirts, along with the famous Bilger’s Rocks’ coffee mugs, t-shirts and hats.
Bilger’s Rocks is excited to be part of the “Stomp Out Cancer with Big Foot Country.” The Rocks check in stop is sponsored by Lezzer Lumber Co. The Jeep Poker Cruise is expected to be in the Park between 1-5 p.m. The association welcomes guests to stop in and check out its education and visitor’s center. All visitors must wear a face mask to enter the center.
Bilger’s Rocks concession stand under the management of Conklin’s Concessions will be open all day. Items for purchase include hand-cut fries and sliders and much more.
Additional vendors are welcome Vendors may register by calling 236-3597.
The event is held outside. All vendors will be spaced apart within the governor’s guidelines to allow for safe distancing.