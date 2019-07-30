GRAMPIAN — At the June regular business meeting of the Bilger’s Rocks Association, the following members were nominated and elected to hold office for the association.
They are President Dennis Biancuzzo; Vice President Cynthia Russell; Secretary Barbara McCracken and Treasurer Andrea Keller.
Biancuzzo may be reached at 205-4459 or 553-5744, or by e-mail at bilgers@gmail.com. Russell may be contacted at 236-0483 or 592-6651 or by email at cynthia2346@yahoo.org. McCracken may be reached at 236-3597 or 762-2759 or by email at mccrackenbarbara@verizon.net. Keller may be contacted at 236-0338.
The newly elected officers have the authority to conduct and oversee the business of the association.