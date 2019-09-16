GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association has announced guest speakers for its annual Rockin’ Recovery Day on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bilger’s Rocks, 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
This is the seventh year for the event that celebrates recovery of all types. The free event will feature a poetry contest, displays by advocacy groups, games and health screenings. Food will be available for purchase.
The welcome will be given at noon followed by proclamation speaker Director of the state Bureau of Treatment, Prevention and Intervention Jodi Skiles, Chief of Staff Kim Coleman, and Producer and Director of the film “Shooting Heroin” Spencer Folmer.
Sam Ettaro will provide live music from 12:45-1:45 p.m. and 2:45-4 p.m. and serve as the master of ceremonies for the event.
Association President Dennis Biancuzzo noted, “There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to speak during the afternoon. Many service organizations have signed up to attend providing and will provide information about their services to residents. The day will be filled with hope, encouragement, and fun” he said.