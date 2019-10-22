GRAMPIAN — The Bilger’s Rocks Association has announced its annual Haunted Hayride has been completely re-imagined and revamped for the 2019 season.
New updates for this year include:
- Each attraction has been redesigned
- Every scare zone, character, ride and story line has been completely redone for a completely new immersive experience, including its newest attraction, Fright Night on the Stage.
Bilger’s Rocks President Dennis Biancuzzo noted, “There are entirely new attractions, including live entertainment and more. The Reitz Theater of DuBois will have a 100-foot screen showing 15-minute snippets of favorite horror films on the Bilger’s Rocks’ park stage and the new Scare Actor Contest currently has 16 live scare spots set up through the hayride.
“Riders will vote on which scene is their favorite,” Biancuzzo said. “The best scare actors will win a $100 cash prize.”
The hayride dates are Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. The hayride begins at dusk and will run until all visitors have gone through. The cost remains at $5 per rider.
Biancuzzo encouraged visitors to come early to enjoy food from one of the many food vendors who will be at the park.
“Boy Scout Troop 20 will have some haunted hayride favorites. Ice House Cafe will be serving up some ghoulish goodies, Dimmick’s Concession will have rolled ice cream, and American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post 632 Auxiliary will have Halloween beanie babies, and some delicious hot beverages. Come on up to Bilger’s Rocks and have a spooktacular time,” Biancuzzo said.