GRAMPIAN — High school students interested in environmental issues or who would like to take action to protect the environment can currently enroll in the Bilger’s Rocks Student Environmental program.
Participants will meet other people who want to make a difference working for the environment. They will also learn about critical environmental issues, learn how to be an activist, and enjoy nature through group activities. These goals will be accomplished through screenings of award-winning environmental documentaries, talks, educational seminars, hands-on projects, and community outings.
By participating in the program, teens will be combating ongoing environmental issues in their local community. Stewardship of the environment refers to protecting the environment through recycling, conservation, regeneration, and restoration and taking responsibility for choices made.
The responsibility for environmental quality should be shared by all those whose actions affect the environment. Those participating will observe core principles of environmental stewardship.
The first core principle is resource conservation, making the most efficient use of resources including materials, energy and water, through energy efficiency and conservation,water efficiency and conservation, solid waste management and conceptualizing, events management.
The second core principle is pollution prevention. Pollution prevention is minimizing contamination of the environment by chemicals or other materials through management of the use of chemicals and other hazardous substances.
The third core principle is community environmental stewardship. This principle promotes and gives support to environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the community in which the organization operates, investments in local environmental infrastructure, health, education and improving public environmental awareness.
The fourth core principle is agri-enviromental scheme. The principle aims to secure widespread environmental benefits. Environment Stewardship is taken up across large areas aiming to improve water quality and reduce soil erosion by encouraging management which can help to meet these aims, improve conditions for farmland wildlife, including birds, mammals, butterflies and bees, maintain and enhance landscape character by helping to maintain important features such as traditional field boundaries, protect the historic environment including archaeological features and artifacts.
Those interested in joining the Bilger’s Rocks Environmental Stewardship program should contact Dennis at 553-5744 or Barb at 236-3597. The Environmental Stewardship Program will meet once a month at Bilger’s Rock Education center beginning Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. and on the second Saturday of each month.