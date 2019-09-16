GRAMPIAN — The public is invited to an open house to celebrate the new education and visitor’s center at Bilger’s Rocks.
The open house will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at the park located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., Grampian.
Tours will be given and there will be information about the environmental education curriculum that will be offered. Sign-ups will also be accepted for the new student environmental stewardship offered by the association.
The education center is specifically dedicated to providing environmental education and interpretation to the community. A variety of programs increasing knowledge and awareness of the beauty and importance of the park’s natural resources are available for children, teachers, and the general public. By taking time to explore Bilger’s Rocks through its trail network or community programs, visitors can enjoy the outdoors while learning the skills needed to be good stewards of Pennsylvania’s natural resources.
Bilger’s Rocks provides a unique combination of geological, archaeological and forest environs, which offer a wide array of resource and educational opportunities. One of the park’s main features, the creation of the sandstone exposed was during the Carboniferous Period that lasted from 354 to 290 million years ago. The rock formations are the Homewood Formation of the Pottsville Group, dominantly sandstone of Pennsylvanian age. The ecosystem, is also home to distinctive plants and the most noteworthy and spectacular Appalachian Vittaria, and Lady Slippers.
Reservations may be made by calling Barb at 236-3597, or Dennis at 553-5744, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday or by email at infobilgersrocks@gmail.com.
Specifics on current curriculum being offered include “Imperfect Flowers,” grades 3-8, study of the genetic diversity in our plant life; “Weather Tracking,” grades kindergarten to five, ideas for homemade weather tracking tools; “Micorrhizae and Plants,” grades six through 12, study of how fungi form a symbiotic relationship to plant roots; “The Water Cycle,” grades five through 12, Bilger’s Run will be used to study watersheds and the water cycle tied to land use; “Pollinator Project,” grades kindergarten through 12, adaptable lesson plans for all grades in the study of area pollinators, and the how they’ve ensured the continued existence of plant species; “Prehistoric Plants,” grades six through 12, learn the common characteristics of gymnosperms and angiosperms; and “Geological and Archaeological Studies,” grades five through 12, learn about deep time study, from the Paleozoic Era thru the Mesozoic Era.
Additional ecological study courses are available to fit specific students’ needs.