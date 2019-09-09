GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks’ 2019 annual haunted hayride will include a scariest actor contest. The hayride is scheduled for Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 at dusk.
Groups who are willing to volunteer to perform during the hayride are encouraged to contact Andie at 236-0338 or Dennis at 553-5744 to enter the contest, or for additional information about the contest.
Visitors riding on the hay wagons on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 will vote for the scariest performance. The winning group will receive a $100 cash prize. Actors entering the contest must be present both days of the hayride.
Bilger’s Rocks Association holds a hayride annually to raise funds to maintain and operate the park.