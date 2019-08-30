GRAMPIAN — The Bilger’s Rocks Association recently received a grant from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation. The funds were used to upgrade current playground equipment at the park.
The existing playground equipment has now been made more kid-friendly for children who visit. The old swings have been replaced with heavy duty swings featuring plastic-coated sturdy chains.
Two new substantial toddler swing seats with coated chains and straps have been installed. Heavy-duty swing hangers that meet standards and codes for playground equipment have been installed.
New mulch has been placed under the swing sets, the two existing slides and a pirate’s hideaway.
The grant funding from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation assisted the association in replacing the aging equipment and bring the equipment up to code, making it a safer environment for the children visiting the park who enjoy utilizing the playground equipment.
The Bilger’s Rocks Association thanks the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation for awarding the funding, the volunteers that installed the new equipment and the painters that completed the project.
According to previously published information, to be eligible for a Clearfield County Charitable Foundation grant award, applying agencies and organizations must provide services in local communities and be located within Clearfield County. Priority is given to projects that have potential for long-term impact, support the county’s overall needs, do not duplicate other services and aid residents not currently being served.