A decision on relocating the Bigler Township polling place has been delayed to give township municipal leaders an extension to comply with standards regarding handicapped parking spaces.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Elections Board, members authorized an extension, giving the township until Aug. 31 to meet standards for polling places utilized by the Department of Justice after hearing the results of an inspection of those parking spaces by county Director of Elections Dawn Graham and concerns by the township’s representatives that they weren’t aware of the criteria.
At the June 25 Clearfield County Commissioner’s meeting, the board reported it had received a petition on June 6 requesting the township’s polling place be relocated from the Bigler Township Municipal Building in Madera to the Madera Fire Co.’s social hall because of safety concerns with parking places locations at the municipal building.
Commissioners reported because the county received a request for the precinct location to be moved, the petition must be processed and reviewed.
Chairman Mark McCracken reported three letters were received opposing changing the location. One of those was from the Bigler Township Supervisors and the other two were from residents.
Graham told the committee she had inspected the municipal building and found the current handicapped parking spaces there along state Route 53 do not meet the Americans with Disabilities standards used by the U.S. Department of Justice in regards to polling places. She said these levels are more stringent in that they require the space to be accessible to a van so that all eligible township residents are able to vote at the precinct location.
According to information on the U.S. Department of Justice’s website van accessible handicapped spaces at polling places must be provided. “A sign, with the International Symbol of Accessibility, must mark each accessible parking space. Van-accessible spaces must be designated as such on the sign at these spaces. If only one accessible space is provided, it must be a van-accessible space. Accessible parking spaces must be in a level area with no steep slopes and on the shortest accessible route from parking to the accessible entrance to the polling place,” the information states.
Graham said she believes based on the U.S. Department of Justice requirements the fire company’s social hall is a better location.
“The fire hall is off the road. It has a huge level parking lot and five handicapped parking spaces giving plenty of space to a van-accessible handicapped spot.”
Supervisor R. Philbert Myers and township Secretary Jeannette Holden told members of the election committee this was the first time they had been made aware of issues with the handicapped parking space but they have been working to address concerns brought to them in regards to lighting, adequate space, electrical receptacles and a telephone for the precinct workers reported to the township following the spring primary.
Township Judge of Election Marjorie Moore and Minority Inspector Sandra Ibberson elaborated for the committee on problems they experienced at the building during the spring primary.
Myers said 12 people had attended the supervisors’ meeting on July 1 concerned the precinct location would be changed.
“No one wanted to see it moved.” He said people had also approached him to tell him they are concerned the polling place could be relocated.
Graham said a lack of van-accessible handicapped parking is her utmost concern.
“I don’t see any way to adapt the parking at the township building. It’s the biggest issue I can see,” she explained.
Myers said the township is willing to do what it can to keep the polling place at the municipal building.
McCracken suggested the decision of whether to move the polling place be delayed.
“We will put the decision off to see if board of elections and the supervisors can get together before the end of August and work together to come up with a fix for the issues.” McCracken said he wants to get the problems resolved so that no one files a suit against the county because it did not ensure the standards were met.
He also instructed a copy of the U.S. Department of Justice standards be provided to Bigler Township.
Member Bob Baronak said the election board will meet again after Aug. 31 to consider both the petition and whether the polling place site now meets the U.S. Department of Justice standards.