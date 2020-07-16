CURWENSVILLE — Bids were opened Thursday for a new restroom facility at Curwensville Area School District’s Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
At its April meeting, Curwensville Area School Board, approved moving forward with the project that would construct a building to house public toilets and changing facilities for referees on stadium property. Superintendent Ron Matchock reported the facilities are antiquated and no longer meet the needs for events at the stadium.
Lezzer Lumber Co. of Curwensville is providing materials for the project that are being purchased through the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
According to information provided by District Superintendent Ron Matchock, five bids were received for general construction ranging from the low offer of $330,700 to the highest proposal of $531,000.
Six bids were submitted for plumbing construction ranging from the low proposal of $163,433 and the highest offer of $441,000. Four proposals were presented for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work.
The lowest was $31,750 and the highest, $51,979. Three offers were received for electrical construction. They ranged from a low bid of $109,000 to the high offer of $165,500.
The bids will be reviewed by the project’s consulting engineer, KTH Architects Inc., DuBois. The firm’s recommendations will be presented to the school board for consideration at a special meeting Thursday, July 23.