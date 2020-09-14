MAHAFFEY — A take-out roast beef dinner to benefit Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at the firehall located at 958 Market St., Mahaffey.
The meal includes roast beef, buttered parsley potatoes, corn, roll and dessert. Tickets are $7 each.
Organizers suggest advance tickets be purchased, as a limited amount of 300 dinner tickets will be sold. Any tickets remaining from pre-sales will be available at the door.
There will also be a bake sale and a basket raffle in tents located behind the firehall.
The raffle includes gift certificates for local businesses and restaurants and baskets filled with articles including kid’s items, breakfast foods, cleaning products and grocery items donated by area churches.
All proceeds will be used to pay down the principal on the firehall’s mortgage.