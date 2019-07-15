CURWENSVILLE — Jeff Bellmore of Lumber City was honored Sunday evening as the 47th recipient of the Service Above Self award.
The annual award is presented by the Curwensville Rotary Club. Bellmore joins a long list of individuals, couples, organizations and businesses who have been recognized for their efforts in helping to improve the Curwensville community.
The Rotary’s award selection committee Chairman Bill Williams Jr. said, “The recipient chosen for the award best represents what the organization’s motto, “Service Above Self” means. They have given of their time and talents unselfishly for the betterment of the community and people who live there. They don’t seek praises or accolades for their endeavors but only to help in whatever way they can.”
Curwensville Rotary Club became the award’s patron in 1976.
Williams said in selecting the award recipient, Curwensville Rotary Club seeks nominations from the other service club in the community along with recommendations from the general public. He said he believed Bellmore received the most nominations of any award recipient in the 34 years he has been chairman of the selection committee.
Bellmore said, following the ceremony, “I am completely blown away. I never expected anything like this in my life. Not ever.”
During his presentation, Williams reported Bellmore lives the 12 points of scout law.
“A scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. Each of these points are a goal that a scout tries to live up to each day. It is not an easy task and some days he proves unsuccessful but the scout still tries.”
Bellmore, Williams said, has been involved with Boy Scouts of America nearly all his life. He progressed through the scouting ranks as a youth and a teenager, then as an adult served in various capacities on both the troop and council levels.
“To anyone who knows him it is obvious scout law and scouting’s oath are not just words spoken at the opening of a meeting they are the ideals and directives by which he lives and he wholeheartedly believes in these ideals as well as the principles and skills learned in the Boy Scout program –so much so that he has dedicated more than 35 years of his adult life to ensuring the youth of Curwensville have the opportunity to participate and grow from the program.”
Bellmore took over the position of the Troop No. 13 scoutmaster in 1984. During his tenure he has led the scouts on numerous adventures including camping, canoeing and various field trips.
Williams reported under his direction, Troop 13 has had 34 scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
“Such a record could not exist without devoted leadership,” he said.
Bellmore has also received numerous scouting awards including the Scoutmaster Award of Merit, District Award of Merit, Scoutmaster Training Award, Scouter’s Key, the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter Award and the Silver Beaver Award.
Encouraging the troop’s scouts to give back to their community has been one of his missions. The troop has been involved in various projects including welcome signs and planters at the entrance to Curwensville, sandboxes and wilderness trails added to Irvin Park and various acts of community service.
“Such long-standing dedication and service to one organization is rare and commendable. Although he would not admit to such, there have been sacrifices made for him to devote so much time to the troop and its members in an effort to impart to them values ad ideals of a program designed transfer boys successful young men,” Williams said.
During the past 35 years he has been scoutmaster, Bellmore has also been active in the community. He served several years on the Curwensville Regional Development Corp and is a member of the Curwensville Moose Lodge, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Masonic Lodge No 480 and Scottish Rite, Jaffa Shrine and the Clearfield Shrine Band.
Prior to the award ceremony, there was a vespers service to open the 50th annual Curwensville Days. Various members of the Curwensville Ministerium played a role in the service. The Rev. George Cannon was the speaker. Special music was provided by the band, “Not Ashamed.”