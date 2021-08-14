ST. MARYS — A St. Marys family recently threw themselves into a brand-new endeavor, opening Elk County’s only indoor axe-throwing range – “Axe-tion Seekers.”
Co-owners Jeff and Paula Lechner said the Washington Street range also involves their son, Kaleb Lechner and his wife, Kelsey, Jeff’s sister, Julie Challingsworth, and brothers, Mike and Glenn, and Glenn’s wife, Katie.
Jeff didn’t know how much he enjoyed axe throwing, until the couple went to visit a friend near York and tried it, reluctantly at first, he said. He talked about how fun it was the entire ride home, Paula added, his head buzzing with ideas for a local range.
“I had the time of my life – I knew we had to bring it here,” Jeff said.
His sister, Challingsworth, then also went and tried throwing and completely agreed, he said.
The Lechners said their son helped to build the range, who is knowledgeable of the rules and regulations that needed to be in place in the building.
On July 24, the Lechners, who are also heavily involved in the St. Marys Moose Lodge #146, welcomed family and friends to the facility to get some feedback, officially opening the range to the public July 30.
Safety is the Lechners’ main concern, they said, for both customers and staff members. When a customer first comes in, they undergo a 15-minute safety lesson before throwing. “Throwing coaches,” who can be seen wearing black-and-white referee shirts, keep an eye on the range the entire time, making recommendations on things like how to hold and throw the axe at the target, or how to stand prior to throwing.
The range features seven lanes altogether, with one-hour time slots scheduled for each lane.
The community support thus far has been very positive, the couple said.
“It’s amazing the people who have been behind us,” said Jeff. “People have had a lot of fun.”
The range is a way for the Lechners to bring something unique to the Elk County area, they said, as well as draw people into St. Marys.
Having a smaller facility allows staff members to better focus on each customer in a controlled environment, they said, noting they did much research before opening.
The Lechners thought of everything, too, acquiring a Velcro target and fake axe for children to throw, so they can feel included in a family outing, or it can be used during parties for kids.
The range is also a unique environment to host something like a bridal or bachelorette party, they said. Throwing is a diverse activity to do indoors in the winter time.
“A lot of people are really excited,” said Paula. “They can’t wait.”
In the future, black lights will also be installed for “glow throwing,” Jeff noted.
Axe-tion Seekers is certified through WALT — World Axe Throwing League.
The family also hopes to participate in fundraisers and partner with local groups and organizations, said the Lechners.
The family plans to expand the range’s hours, as well as form throwing leagues in the near future. They are also working on an Axe-tion Seekers webpage.
For those who may be curious about parking, there are a few spaces in front of the range – located at 402 Washington St. People should also be able to park on certain areas of Erie Avenue.
The range is currently open Thursdays from 4-10:15 p.m., Fridays 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays noon to midnight and Sundays noon-6:15 p.m., according to the Facebook page.