WESTOVER — A woodworking project that helped a former Burnside resident through bereavement received top honors this week at the Harmony Grange Fair.
A wooden replica of the York Minster in York, England, crafted by Aaron Beck, 77, of Richland, Mo. has won prizes in state and local fairs in locations throughout the U.S. where Beck lived, including Texas, Missouri and now Pennsylvania.
The clock traveled nearly 6,100 miles to be entered into the fair from his home. Beck said his brother — who lives in Harrisburg — contacted the fair and inquired about bringing the clock to the 2019 fair. Accompanying it is a display of the ribbons the clock has earned at various fairs, a history of the clock and information about how long it took Beck to create it.
Beck told The Progress he was born and grew up in Burnside and attended Harmony Joint School through the 11th grade. He reported he left school when officials determined Burnside youth and children would attend the Purchase Line School District.
Beck said he wanted a project to pass the time and help him through his grief following the death of his wife in 2016. “I needed something to do,” he explained.
The lighted chiming clock is made up of more than 700 pieces all cut by Beck on a scroll saw. It took him three months to complete. It is made up of a host of woods including cedar, pine, walnut and cherry.
“After I finished it, someone told me I ought to enter the clock in the fair,” Beck said.
He said his town has a fair so he entered it there. There is no county fair where he lives so he entered it into the Missouri State Fair.
The clock also competed and won in fairs in Texas where Beck lived for a time when he left after his military service.
Beck said he wanted to enter the clock at the Harmony Grange Fair because it is the closest fair to where he was born and because he had attended it once. He reported walking from his family’s home in Burnside to the fairgrounds near Westover so that he could visit the fair.
Beck plans to visit the Harmony Grange Fair today. He traveled to his brother’s home in Harrisburg and then the two will attend the fair today where they can see the clock that is on display in the fair’s exhibit hall.