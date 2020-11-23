Clearfield Municipal Authority was updated on the project to assume control of Clearfield Borough’s and Lawrence Township’s sanitary sewer collection systems.
Authority Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona reported a conference call was held Oct. 19 with the state Department of Environmental Protection. Balliet said an extension for the long term control plan was requested.
“DEP is willing to give the authority more time to address the combined sewage overflows at lift station No. 1. However, the fines for any sanitary sewer overflows discharge at Hyde will continue until it is closed.”
Balliet said there have been no SSO events since the authority met last month.
“I had hoped DEP would give us more time so that we could get a better understanding of the system and what can be done to improve it,” he explained, adding, “It was a very good positive discussion with DEP.”
The authority plans to take over both municipalities’ wastewater collection systems on Jan. 1. Both the borough and the township have incurred debt associated with upgrading their respective systems to meet DEP and federal Environmental Protection Agency requirements.
CMA will be assuming the debt taken on by both municipalities to upgrade their systems and will likely be called on to make immediate improvements to both systems, according to previously published reports.
The borough currently has four loans and the township two loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority associated with work done over the years to upgrade or extend the collection and treatment system. The township also has a private $2 million loan with nine years left outstanding, which the authority hopes to refinance, according to previously published reports.
“Once the authority takes over, any fines will be 100 percent the responsibility of the authority. I think some of the control devices have helped with the overflows. There have been no overflows and I am encouraged by that, but I am also preparing the authority that come spring or a big snow we may have to open the overflow and DEP is going to fine us. The violations would be Clean Streams Act so the maximum could be $10,000 per day. But hopefully there won’t be any overflows and if there are, DEP would fine us less.”
Chairman Russ Triponey inquired of Balliet if the municipalities are continuing work on their systems. Balliet said he does not believe they are.
“Lawrence Township is not doing any work on its sewer system and I am not sure if customers are doing any work.”
Triponey said, “It is not right if the township is not doing any work. They could have been doing more work during this time. They could have had 15 to 30 homes converted,” he said.