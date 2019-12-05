HARRISBURG — State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Thursday announced the release of audit reports for West Branch Area School District.
The report stated that the district complied, in all significant respects, with applicable state laws, contracts, grant requirements and administrative procedures except for one finding: the district inaccurately reported transportation data resulting in an under-reimbursement from the state of at least $13,620.
“Students and staff deserve to know that administrators are using their schools’ resources efficiently and effectively,” DePasquale said. “That way, they can put their focus where it belongs: on the classroom.”
The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units, and area vocational-technical schools. The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds, and complied with ethics codes. The audits also determine whether teachers and administrators were properly certified for the positions they held during the audit period.