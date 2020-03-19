CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Districts remains in good financial condition. At the director’s meeting Thursday, March 12, Randy Weir of Walter Hopkins & Co. LLP, Clearfield provided highlights from the annual examination of the district’s 2019 financial records and said the review produced no findings in the district’s federal programs.
Weir said the district received an unmodified opinion.
“Curwensville Area School District received an unmodified opinion which is the best opinion an auditor can issue. The district also received an unmodified opinion on compliances for each major program and on internal control over compliance,” Weir said.
The district’s fund balance stands at $11,571,503. It had an decrease of $772,480 last year which Weir said was created by a share of deferred inflows, outflows and net pension liability, as well as other post employment benefits.
The general fund of $9,185,694, did not have as large a shortfall as was predicted.
“The district originally projected a deficit of $1,474,306, an increase of $1,319,753 over the original budgeted amount. Key factors that contributed to this are real estate tax collection that exceeded the budgeted amount by $88,694, earned income and local services taxes exceeded the budget amount by $118,407; delinquent real estate taxes exceeded the budgeted amount by $61,765 and interest income exceeded the budgeted amount by $140,912,” he said.
The fund also had a decrease of $676,610 in expenses from the amount projected in the budget.
The fund also received injections from several short-term sources. The district was selected to receive $69,000 from a school safety and security grant and $$62,715 from the sale of property. Neither amount was included in the 2019 budget, Weir noted.
Of the amount the district has designated $4,940,690 for increases in special education, health care premiums, transportation and energy costs. The remaining funds of $4,245,004 can be spent at the school district’s discretion, Weir added.
The cafeteria fund balance, $519,588, had an increase of $220,590. The added amount was due to changes in post employment benefits and net pension liability.
The district’s capital project’s fund, $1,218,244, showed an increase of $12,580 created by interest income from invested funds.
Weir also told the board he was thankful to administration and staff for their help to company employees during the time of the audit.
“Everyone was very helpful and cooperative during the audit from the administration to district employees and teachers,” Weir said.