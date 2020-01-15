CURWENSVILLE — The Family Day scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 at Irvin Park has been postponed because of predicted inclement weather.
“The weather predicted, ice, rain, or snow, does not make for a fun afternoon,” Curwensville Area Elementary School’s Art Instructor Rebecca Miller said. “I am watching the weather for next week before setting a rescheduled date.”
Family Day is part of the Art in the Park show, featuring art created by the school’s students in grades kindergarten through six, on display through Saturday, Jan. 25 at Irvin Park.