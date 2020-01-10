CURWENSVILLE — The natural scenic beauty of Curwensville’s Irvin Park will be even more visually attractive beginning Sunday, Jan. 12 as Curwensville Area Elementary School students’ art is on display there through Saturday, Jan. 25.
The exhibit ‘Art in the Park’ will remain up for a two-week period to allow visitors an opportunity to view a display of paintings made by elementary students in grades kindergarten through six, at their leisure. Paintings are displayed throughout the park.
A family day is planned for Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1-3 p.m.
“Everyone is welcome to attend,” said elementary art Instructor Rebecca Miller. Activities include a scavenger hunt that is open to families. Teams can be made up of two to six people of any age.
There will also be hot chocolate and several other activities that are currently being finalized, Miller said.
Restrooms will be available. Children age 12 and younger must be supervised by an adult. Those attending should dress for temperatures and weather. In the event family day would be canceled because of inclement weather, the announcement will be made on the school district’s website and Facebook page.
January is often a dreary month with few local events going on and that is part of the reason why Miller and her students chose it for the inaugural show.
“We wanted to host an event that was out of the ordinary. Our school is very busy all the time with many things going on here. We thought of taking something outside the school walls to the community and came up with the idea to feature art at Irvin Park. Midwinter is calm and peaceful and the perfect time to take in an art show,” Miller said.
Students are hopeful the community will turn out to support the event.
“We are offering this for the community’s enjoyment,” Miller said.