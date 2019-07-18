Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of July 22.

Clearfield Area School District

MONDAY — Hot dog or chili dog, hobo beans

TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad

WEDNESDAY — Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, green beans

THURSDAY — Hot turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Cheesy bread sticks with dipping sauce, steamed broccoli

Available daily for lunch: Cold cut sandwich, chefs salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk

Curwensville Area School District

No lunch will be served July 22-July 26.

