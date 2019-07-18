Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of July 22.
Clearfield Area School District
MONDAY — Hot dog or chili dog, hobo beans
TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread stick, garden salad
WEDNESDAY — Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, green beans
THURSDAY — Hot turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Cheesy bread sticks with dipping sauce, steamed broccoli
Available daily for lunch: Cold cut sandwich, chefs salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk
Curwensville Area School District
No lunch will be served July 22-July 26.