Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of July 29.
Clearfield Area School District
MONDAY — Chicken patty sandwich, curly fries
TUESDAY — Italian wedgie and dipping sauce, baked beans
WEDNESDAY — Grilled chicken salad, garlic breadstick
THURSDAY — Barbecued rib sandwich, French fries
FRIDAY — Fish patty sandwich, corn or coleslaw
Available daily for lunch: Cold cut sandwich, chef’s salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk
Curwensville Area School District
MONDAY — FRIDAY –No lunch offered.