Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of July 29.

Clearfield Area School District

MONDAY — Chicken patty sandwich, curly fries

TUESDAY — Italian wedgie and dipping sauce, baked beans

WEDNESDAY — Grilled chicken salad, garlic breadstick

THURSDAY — Barbecued rib sandwich, French fries

FRIDAY — Fish patty sandwich, corn or coleslaw

Available daily for lunch: Cold cut sandwich, chef’s salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk

Local News Coverage

Curwensville Area School District

MONDAYFRIDAY –No lunch offered.