With church services being shut down nationally and internationally due to the COVID-19 virus emergency, local churches are announcing new policies for their parishioners.
Because directives and advice from federal and state agencies and conferences and dioceses are changing rapidly, Progressland residents may wish to call their church’s office or their pastors to ensure services are still being held.
St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield has no plans to live stream Masses at the church, according to Father Brandon Kleckner. However, he said this could change in the future.
According to a letter from Bishop Lawrence Persico, The Diocese of Erie is planning a livestreamed Mass on Sunday mornings from St. Peter’s Cathedral in Erie. Details can be found at www.eriecd.org.
The diocese is also posting the weekly Sunday Mass readings and inspirational resources on its website during this period when Masses are suspended.
Kleckner said St. Francis Church will still be open to the public for prayer seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as residents were taking advantage of this Thursday and parishioners are asked to maintain a safe distance from each other.
On Wednesdays, the church will have Eucharistic Adoration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and confession from 1-2 p.m.
West Side United Methodist Church, Clearfield, has canceled its worship services and all activities held at the church through March 29. Church Pastor, the Rev. Joleen A. Willis, said the church’s leadership decided to suspend services and activities at the urging of Susquehanna Conference Bishop Jeremiah Park — who issued a letter requesting all conference members comply to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Rev. Willis said following the conclusion of the two weeks, the church would re-evaluate the situation based on the latest information and make any necessary changes.
During the next two weeks, the church’s office will be staffed but the building will be locked. Those who need something can call the office at 765-9813.
During the next two Sundays, the church’s morning worship services will be shown on the church’s Facebook page on Sundays and are archived there so they can be watched at any time. The service will be produced by a skeleton crew. Broadcasting services on Facebook has been a normal happening at the church.
“We have been live streaming services for a while,” The Rev. Willis said.
Curwensville Presbyterian Church is also observing a postponement of its worship services and activities through March 29. Parishioner Janice Litz said at the end of the two week period the church is closed, a decision will be made about whether the suspension will continue.
She said the church currently does not have any capability to broadcast services.
Father Steve Collins of St. Timothy Catholic Church, Curwensville, and St. Bonaventure Church, Grampian, said Masses have been discontinued. Beginning Monday, March 23, both churches will be open during the times the church’s offices are open for parishioners to have private prayer. For the next two weeks, confession times are by appointment only.
Father Collins said the churches have been using its faith formation Facebook page to communicate. The churches are also in the process of relaunching their shared website, he said.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Houtzdale is closed until further notice and services are curtailed through May, Father Bill Ellis reported. He said the church, at the suggestion of its diocese and bishop, is following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control to help curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
He said the church is presently working on a way to bring services to parishioners.
“A lot of our parishioners are not internet savvy,” Father Ellis said.
Moshannon Valley Ministerium issued a release Thursday about a change to its weekly Community of Faith Lenten services. On Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m., the service, hosted by the Ramey United Methodist Church will be live streamed on Pastor Mark Melhorn’s Facebook page. The service will also be archived there for those unable to watch on that date and time.
Pastor Clare Pannebaker, special speaker Pastor Christine Roe and others will come together to worship Our Savior and Lord. The service will include music, liturgy, scripture readings and prayer.