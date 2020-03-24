Calvary Evangelical cancels services through April 1
To comply with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations, there will be no public services at Calvary Evangelical Church, 2922 Sylvis Rd., Cherry Tree, through April 1.
A YouTube channel for has been set up for the church under the name “Calvary Evangelical Cherry Tree, PA.” The church’s worship team and Pastor Clint Pearsall will record the Sunday morning worship services in advance and they will be available at the site.
Oak Ridge Union Church suspends servicesThe Oak Ridge Union Church, New Millport has suspended all services at the church through Sunday, April 5. A church spokesperson said the suspension would be re-evaluated at that time to determine whether it would continue.
Lenten service to be Live StreamedMoshannon Valley Ministerium’s Community Of Faith Lenten Service for Tuesday, March 31 will be live streamed on the Facebook page of Mark Melhorn at 7 p.m. The program is “Looking to the hand of God, who gives life in abundance: Lay your burdens down.”
The service will be hosted from Parsonville Assembly of God by Pastor Kirk Nagel and those he chooses to help lead the service. Special speaker of the evening will be Pastor Dean Krause.