Veteran’s Day service and dinner
Calvary Evangelical Church, 2922 Sylvis Rd., Cherry Tree, will host its annual Veterans Day service and dinner on Sunday, Nov. 10. The service begins at 11 a.m. followed by the dinner at noon. Everyone is welcome.
Shoe Bank
A Shoe Bank will be held at Philipsburg's Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St. on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon. Infants and children up to age 18 may visit the Shoe Bank with an Access card.
Surviving the holidays
No matter how long it has been since your loved one died, grief can make the holidays a painful time. Join us for an encouraging seminar that will help you survive the holidays and discover new reasons to enjoy them again.
Seminar will be held at Temple Baptist Church, 590 Lincoln Dr., DuBois,on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 592-0309.
Spaghetti dinner
Christ The King Church in Houtzdale is holding a spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the parish center. The cost is $7 for a large meal and $5 for a small meal. Eat-in or take-out. The dinner includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, roll and dessert. There will also be a 50-50 drawing. The cost for one 50/50 ticket is $2 or 4 for $5. For more information, call the church office at 378-7653.
Vendor and craft show
There will be a vendor and craft show at the Treasure Lake Church on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gymnasium. This event is for Small Business Saturday. Lunch will be available on site. For more information contact Melanie Cole at 553-4890.
Jonathan White in concert
Jonathan White will be in concert at the Treasure Lake Church on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 pm. There is no charge for the concert, however there will be a love offering taken. For more about Jonathan White, to to www.jonathanwhitemusic.com/index.html.
Sneaker and coat closet
The sneaker and coat closets at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield will be open Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Children from birth to age 18 can receive a new pair of sneakers. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a medical card issued by an accredited health care plan. Children and all adults are welcome to the coat closet. For more information call 765-9222.
Free community lunch
A free community lunch will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Menu includes beef stew, coleslaw, rolls and cake. Take-out is available.