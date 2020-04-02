Osceola Mills Church to host Easter candy sale
Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, 303 Curtin St., Osceola Mills, will host an Easter candy sale Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m to noon.
The sale will be held at the church’s gathering room.
A spokesperson said those attending are asked to enter the door at the back of the church by the parking lot.
Hand sanitizer will be available at the door.
The sale benefits the United Methodist Women and the church.
For additional information contact the church’s office at 339-6139 or Betsy at 339-7124.
Oak Ridge Union Church
suspends services
Oak Ridge Union Church in New Millport has suspended services indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.